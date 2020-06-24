The official watchOS 7 Apple Watch software update is arriving this fall. But if you're interested in checking out the upcoming features in advance, you can install developer version of the watchOS 7 beta on a compatible device now.

Announced at WWDC 2020, watchOS 7 offers owners of Apple Watch Series 3 and above things like new watch faces, added workout modes, hand washing help and, at long last, sleep tracking.

Users will also benefit from dedicated cycling directions, a catalog of mobility metrics, some of Siri's newfound translation skills and more.

With all these features lined up, it's no wonder you're itching to get started with watchOS 7. Lucky for you, for the first time in watchOS history Apple is supplying a public version of the beta software as it has with iOS, macOS and tvOS.

If you want to start using watchOS 7 now, you'll still have to use the developer version until the public one comes out next month. It's a bit more complicated to install than the public beta, but it will let you begin sleep tracking as soon as tonight.

Before you press ahead, keep in mind that beta versions of software can be buggy at best and unusable at worst. The watchOS 7 could drain the device's battery faster than usual, and certain apps might not work as they should. Consider using an Apple Watch that you don't rely on everyday for exercise, productivity or other routines.

You'll need to be in possession of an iPhone running the iOS 14 developer beta in order to use the watchOS 7 beta. Check out our guide on how to download the iOS 14 beta if you don't have it installed on a smartphone already.

Installing the watchOS 7 beta is a two part process: First you'll need to install the developer beta certificate on your watch, giving it permission to run developer run. Second, you'll need to install the actual beta.

Here's how to download the watchOS 7 beta right now on your Apple Watch.

How to download the watchOS 7 beta certificate

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Open developer.apple.com in Safari on the iPhone (running iOS 14) paired to your Apple Watch.

2. Click Discover > watchOS > Download.

3. Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.

4. Select Install Profile adjacent to watchOS 7 Beta.

5. Tap Allow, giving your iPhone permission to run the installation.

6. Click Install, enter your iPhone passcode, and click Install again to begin the certificate download process.

7. Click Restart and your Apple Watch will reboot.

When your Apple Watch restarts, you should have the developer profile installed and able to accept the watchOS 7 beta. Follow the steps below to upgrade to the new software.

How to download the watchOS 7 beta on your Apple Watch

(Image credit: Future)

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Make sure your Apple Watch and iPhone are charged at least halfway and paired to your Wi-Fi network.

2. Select My Watch > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

4. Enter your passcode and Agree to the Terms and Conditions.

5. Click Install to download the watchOS 7 beta.

You should see watchOS 7 download on your iPhone and transfer the progress to your Apple Watch. Your watch will reboot when the update is installing, which could take time so be patient. Your Apple Watch might restart once more when the installation is complete, and you should be working with watchOS 7.