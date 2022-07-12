The best air fryer you can buy is $40 off for Prime Day

Air fryers are among some of the best Prime Day deals, and for good reason: These super-popular kitchen appliances let you cook up crispy, delicious food using a fraction of the oil you would with a traditional fryer.

This Prime Day, the best air fryer we've tested is currently on sale. For a limited time, the Cosori Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 Quart is on sale for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a huge $40 off its regular price of $129. It is also one of the lowest prices we have seen for this air fryer.

(opens in new tab) Cosori Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 Quart: was $129 now $89 on Amazon (opens in new tab) This smart air fryer can crisp up food in minutes and claims to cut down oil by 85%. It comes with a recipe book, detachable basket and is dishwasher safe as well. The Cosori has electronic controls with preset programs for commonly cooked foods. You can control this air fryer with an app or through voice assistants like Alexa. This killer deal is a full 31% off and could be gone pretty soon!

It’s not very often that you come across a “smart” air fryer — one that you can connect to an app, control remotely and even command through voice assistants. The Cosori Smart Wifi air fryer does just that. It is easy to use and is one of the best air fryers we have tried and tested.

In our tests, we found it crisps up fries pretty evenly and cooks food in just a few minutes. If you’re confused about how much time to set it to or what temperature, the Cosori comes with helpful presets that set it automatically for commonly cooked food like meat, vegetables and fries. The 5.8-quart size is pretty big and allows for food to be spread out to cook better. The size is also good enough to cook portions for 4 to 6 people. It’s suitable for big kitchens and can be kept on counter tops as well.

The basket is square shaped and not only can it be detached, it is non-stick as well. Cooking with just a tablespoon of fat, it manages to keep any drips, spatters and fumes totally contained within the appliance. This makes it easy to clean up and it can even be popped in the dishwasher. During cooking, the Cosori stays cool enough to touch without risking a burn.

At $89, this is one of the lowest prices the Cosori smart air fryer has gone down to, which makes it a hard deal to pass. If you love technology and want to crisp up your vegetables or enjoy a crunchy “fried” chicken, the Cosori smart air fryer has you covered. It will be one of the smartest gadgets in your kitchen that can whip up tasty dishes for the family. Some of its accessories can be bought separately on Amazon as well.

