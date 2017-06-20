How to Get the OnePlus 5

OnePlus just took the wraps off its latest smartphone, and it's a real beauty. You can read our full review of the OnePlus 5 here.

So if the high-quality camera, Snapdragon 835 processor, all-day battery life and $479 price tag sound like they fit the bill for you, how do you get your hands on the OnePlus 5?



(Image credit: Keith Agnello/Tom's Guide)

You've got a couple different options. The phone goes on sale on June 27 at the OnePlus website. But if an extra week is too long to wait, there are a couple additional ways to get the phone early.



The easiest is to take advantage of the OnePlus 5 Early Drop sale, which will allow you to get the phone before the rest of us. You'll have to enter in a promo code that was announced during the live stream of the OnePlus 5's launch. (It's "Clearer Photos," and you're welcome.)

You're paying the full price for the phone — either $479 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or $539 for the 8GB/128GB version. But the phone will ship out tomorrow (June 21) for free, arriving before anyone else has a chance to order the OnePlus 5.



In addition, the Early Drop sale includes discounts on accessories. You can order a Welcome bundle for $37.40 — that's a 50 percent discount — that includes a protective case, glass screen protector and USB Type-C cable that supports OnePlus's quick charging Dash Charge feature. OnePlus is also offering 10 percent discounts on accessories like a bumper case, travel backpack, car charger and power bundle.



A limited number of phones will be available through the Early Drop sale. Otherwise, your only opportunity to get the OnePlus 5 early will be at pop-up events held today and tomorrow. The only scheduled U.S. event appears to be in New York today (June 20).