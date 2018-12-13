Want $100,000? Just Give Up Your Smartphone for a Year

Vitaminwater has issued a challenge: Don't use your smartphone for a full year, and you can win $100,000.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On its website, the company has announced the "Scroll Free For A Year Contest." To enter, you need to post a photo on Twitter or Instagram explaining how you would use your year-long break from your phone.

The submissions will be judged based on "creativity and originality," "cultural or brand relevance," humor the quality of the photo and caption.

The winner, which Vitaminwater will select, will be able to enter a contract for a smartphone-free year for a prize of $100,000, with $10,000 if you make it six months. You'll receive a "1996-era cellular telephone" to use instead. That's quite some cash -- but you do need to keep up your end of the bargain, as you'll have to submit to a lie-detector test at the end of the year.

So, if you're one of those curmudgeons who feels like your smartphone is stealing your soul, this may be your moment to shine.