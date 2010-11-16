The Remote Control Throw-Pillow

We all know that the couch is a black hole that manages to send every remote control into some uncharted dimension. Well it's time to defend your couch-potato lifestyle from the unforgiving vortex of lost remotes, with a channel changer that will never slip through the cracks.

This sofa plushie isn't only for propping up your head; it doubles as a fully functional universal remote. With a library of over 500 devices, you can rest assured that it'll be compatible with your TV, DVD player, and whatever else might be hooked up to your home entertainment system.

It may not be the fanciest remote out there, but hey, it's probably the one remote you'll never lose.

[source: The Awesomer]