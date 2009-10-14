God is Watching: Cinema Warns Torrenting Pirates

In a time when movies and TV shows are just one click away, big movie theatre chains worry about pirates downloading unreleased movies and watching them at home instead of forking over up to ten bucks to watch the same titles in the cinema. For smaller, independent movie theatres, piracy is just as big an issue.

The Prince Charles Cinema in London is the only independent cinema in London's West End. While wandering around SoHo last night, I happened past PCC and caught a glimpse of the novel way this cinema is trying to prevent torrenting.

I don't know how effective this is but it's definitely a change from the usual stuff you hear coming from the MPAA.