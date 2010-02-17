Sex Education Flash Game: Fight the Sperminator

Education on sex is essential for school-going kids. When I was in grade school, it was all just about your homeroom teacher explaining things amidst snickering (behind veiled curiosity). Things sure have changed, as now there's a flash game for kids.

The health unit for Middlesex-London in Ontario, Canada has developed a flash game that is comprised of educational trivia questions regarding safe sex. Fighting against evil sex things is Sex Squad, comprised of heroes Wonder Vag, Willy the Kid, Power Pap, and Captain Condom. Together, they fight the evil Sperminator!

You can play the game here, but it may be slightly NSFW (and you should be working, anyway).

Read the full details in the Globe and Mail.