11 Best Things to Watch After Westworld

Her (movie, 2013)

Technological convenience gone awry is common to all the movies and shows recommended here, but I dare you to try and predict the outcome in Her, a quirky 2013 movie directed by Spike Jonze. In it, operating systems take on an AI personalities and develop better bonds, even friendships, with end users. You know where this road leads, but there are plenty of surprises along the route.

Where to Stream: Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

