18 Tips Every PS4 Owner Should Know

Now that you've got your PlayStation 4 (or PS4 Pro), you've probably already spent a few hours checking out Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4. But there's so much more you can do.

The PS4 has a ton of customization options, and there are plenty of ways to extend your gaming by streaming on Twitch, expanding your storage and sharing control of games with your friends. Here are 18 tips that will help you get the most out of your PlayStation Pro.

Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide