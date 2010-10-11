Teen Jailed for Refusing to Give Up His Password

Putting a password to protect your sensitive data is always good practice, but a 19-year-old from the UK has been jailed for not giving up his password to authorities.

Oliver Drage was arrested in May 2009 in Blackpool as part of a crackdown on child sexual exploitation. Police seized Drage's computer, but wasn't able to crack the encryption on the data stored on his drives.

The Daily Mail characterizes Drage's 50-character encryption as "sophisticated," which probably isn't untrue given that UK authorities has still yet to crack his password after 17 months of trying.

The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 made it an offence with withhold passwords and access keys to hard drives – a crime that Drage is now charged with.

Of course, depending on what is stored on his hard drives, taking the charge for withholding a password could be the more desirable of charges – as long as the police never crack his sophisticated password.

