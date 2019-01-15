Pandora Hands-Free Is Here: How to Use It

If you want to play some music, but are busy cooking or driving, Pandora has your back. The streaming service has announced a new Voice Mode feature, which allows you to navigate its app with voice commands.



Voice Mode is powered by the Music Genome Project, Pandora's music-personalization algorithm, and SoundHound Inc.'s Houndify conversational AI platform. It's available to both free and premium users.

Like Amazon's Alexa, you need to say "Hey, Pandora," before any command that you give. It can also change your station, play and pause, toggle your volume, add a song to your playlist, and anything else you might want to do with Pandora.

Some things to try:

"Play relaxing music."

"Play more songs like this."

"Play Taylor Swift."

"Like this song."

"Pause."

"What song is this?"

If the feature doesn't work for you yet, don't worry. Pandora is rolling Voice Mode out to "select" iOS and Android users today, but for most users it's "coming soon." Keep an eye out, and make sure you have the most updated version of the app.