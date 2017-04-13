NES Classic So Popular, Nintendo Decides to Kill It

If you haven't gotten your hands on an NES Classic Edition yet, you may be out of luck. Nintendo is discontinuing the system in the United States, and the last shipments are going out this month. It's unclear if the system will still be sold in other countries.

"Throughout April, [Nintendo of America] territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year," a representative told IGN. "We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

The system played 30 NES games and hooked up to TVs via HDMI. The NES Classic Edition began immediately flying off store shelves when it launched in November last year.

But Nintendo had some serious supply chain issues that kept stores out of stock, especially around the holidays. (These issues were reminiscent of Nintendo's last big hit, Amiibo.) The systems sold for well over their regular prices on sites like eBay and Craigslist. To this date, some stores still had stocking issues.



Pulling the plug now seems like a questionable decision from Nintendo, as the system sold more than 1.5 million units, according to the company's briefing for the last fiscal year. The company is a staunch opponent of emulating, and while you can still buy the games elsewhere, including on the Wii U and 3DS Virtual Console (and likely on the Nintendo Switch sometime soon), some users may turn to pirating the games instead.