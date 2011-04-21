Real-Life Hover Lamps Float in Mid Air

Crealev, a company whose specialty is in creating innovative magnetic levitation solutions for showcases, objects and now furniture, has created a levitating collection of floor and table lights that are completely real with no strings attached. Featuring a contemporary evolution type of design, the Crealev floating lamp collection reveals the practicality and potential of levitation technology.



As you can see in the video below, these lamps are suspended completely in mid-air without the assistance of any wires, tricks or gimmicks. This innovative application of Crealev's magnetic levitation system is a must have for any interior designer looking to set their homes apart from the rest. In addition to the company's own products, Crealev produces and sells various levitation modules that allow industrial designers to come up with their own DIY projects.