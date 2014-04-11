Heartbleed Bug: Information, Advice and Resources

The Heartbleed Internet security flaw discovered this week continues to affect thousands of websites, and even some Android phones, home wireless routers and embedded devices.
It's likely that this mess won't be cleaned up for quite a while. In the meantime, here are the basics and some useful links.
Heartbleed basic facts
What's affected:
Some (but not all) secure Web, email, instant-messaging and mobile-app communications
Some (but not all) home wireless routers, printers and firewalls
Some (but not all) Internet networking equipment
Some (but not all) Internet-connected devices running embedded software
Smartphones and tablets running Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean (scroll down for how to check your device status)
Certain Linux desktop distributions, including Ubuntu Linux
What's not affected:
Web, email and mobile-app communications that were never meant to be secure
Windows PCs, Macs, most Linux desktop and laptop machines
iOS devices and most Android devices
What you can do:
Change account passwords for affected websites and services
Install firmware updates for wireless routers, printers and firewalls when they become available
Install updates for devices running Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean when they become available
Install updates for Linux desktop distributions when they become available
Other resources
- Lookout Mobile Security app to detect vulnerable Android devices
- Top 10,000 websites broken down by Heartbleed vulnerability status (compiled before many patched their servers)
- Web page to manually check a website's vulnerability status
- Webpage that checks a site's vulnerability status and assesses whether security credentials have been renewed
- Firefox add-on to detect vulnerable websites
- Chrome extension to detect vulnerable sites
- Detailed technical explanation of the Heartbleed flaw
- Good, non-technical explanation of how a Heartbleed exploit works
