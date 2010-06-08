Man Used Call of Duty to Obtain Child Pornography

The internet is both a wonderful and scary place at the same time. While the net allows us to partipate in online multiplayer gaming without having to be in the same physical place, it also opens up doors for those looking to exploit others.

One such story took place through Xbox Live and Call of Duty: World at War. King County prosecutors have charged a man who is accused of soliciting sexual photos from early teens, according to the Seattle-PI.

20-year-old New Jersey man Jonathan Prime allegedly used Call of Duty's Xbox Live mode to meet young boys in the game's multiplayer mode. He would tell the boys that he is starting a clan, but in order to be admitted into the team, they would have to send Prime photos of their genitals.

While most of the boys would decline Prime's offer, investigators say that at least four boys sent pictures, with one even engaging in phone sex.

Prime now has bail set at $25,000.