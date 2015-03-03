Archos Magnus Tablet Packs Whopping 256GB of Storage

BARCELONA -- Even the most video addicts will have a hard time filling the available storage up on the new Archos 94 Magnus. This $349 tablet packs up to an unprecedented 256GB of onboard storage, which, combined with the company's SD card-based Fusion Storage system.

Though not terrible looking, the vanilla-looking 94 Magnus tablet I played with at MWC 2015 certainly favors function over form. The slate's top-heavy design starts off thick at the top edge and tapers off to a thin bottom edge, with a large black bezel surrounding the tablet's 9.4-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel display. At roughly 1.25 pounds, the device felt sturdy and comfortable to hold.

The Magnus packs two microUSB ports in addition to a microHDMI slot, with a 5-MP rear camera and a 0.3-MP shooter in the front. The slate runs on a quad-core ARM Cortex A17 processor with 1.5GB of RAM, as well as a including the staggering 256GB of internal memory.

The tablet's near-endless storage can be expanded further via Archos' new Fusion Storage system. When you insert a microSD card into a device with Fusion Storage, the card's free space will be melded with its internal storage to create one large bank of useable space. As an Archos representative pointed out, this means that you could theoretically pick up SanDisk's new 256GB microSD card, insert it into the 94 Magnus, and essentially upgrade the device to an even more massive 512GB.

While the 94 Magnus is a fairly plain tablet otherwise, its massive bank of storage makes it worth considering for anyone who downloads a ton of apps or uses their tablet for business. The slate is due sometime in 2015 for $349, though Archos has no confirmed plans to bring it to the U.S.

