Super Mario Wedding Invitations Are Awesome

We've seen some pretty cool wedding invitations before, such as the record player invitation or the 8-bit video game invitation, and now we'll definitely have to add these Super Mario invitations to the list. Created by Larry T Quach for his friends Esther Tanouye and Ryan Watkins, these super awesome invitations were part of an unforgettable Super Mario themed wedding.

The invitation itself looks like a Super Mario NES cartridge and even features a nice circuit board design on the bottom. It's too bad you can't plug the invitation in to play a custom Super Mario map where Ryan gets to save his bride from Bowser, but regardless the invitations are still great. Although Quach hasn't shared any snapshots from the actual wedding yet, we did get to see some pretty cool favors for all of the guests.

In addition to the invitations, Quach also made awesome question mark blocks that came with a small keepsake to remember the day, along with three golden chocolate coins. Another item inside of the blocks was a small place card with pictures of pixelated dinner choices such as a jolly group of veggies or a cute little cow. To see more of Quach's art work, be sure to check out his blog now with updated behind the scenes photos!