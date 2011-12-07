RIM Executives Fired Over Drunken Antics on Flight

Last week, news got out that BlackBerry maker Research In Motion had suspended two executives that had gotten drunk and caused trouble on a flight from Toronto to Bejing. Research in Motion yesterday released a statement confirming that it had fired both George Campbell and Paul Alexander Wilson as a result of the incident.

"RIM expects that its employees conduct themselves in a manner reflective of our strong principles and standards of business behavior," the Waterloo-based company said. "RIM does not condone behavior that conflicts with applicable laws and employees are expected to act, at all times, with integrity and respect."

Last week, news outlets reported that two RIM executives had gotten so drunk and disorderly on a flight from Toronto to Beijing, the pilot had to turn the plane around and head back to Canada. The two men had to be restrained by the cabin crew and the plane was forced to divert to Vancouver because of its inebriated passengers. Wilson and Campbell last week pleaded guilty to mischief and were ordered to pay Air Canada $35,878 each. They were also handed suspended sentences and put on probation for a year. During this year they are not allowed to fly with Air Canada.