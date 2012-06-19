Are You Ready for the Draw Something Game Show?

Millions of people around the world are already playing Draw Something. However, if plans for a new CBS TV show come to fruition, we may be seeing an awful lot more of the insanely popular mobile game.

According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, CBS has a Draw Something TV program in the pipeline. The network has apparently ordered a pilot for a Draw Something game show from Sony Pictures Television, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Embassy Row. Produced by Seacrest, the game show will see celebrities go up against everyday Draw Something users in front of a live audience. Contestants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and viewers at home can also play alone for the chance to win some prizes.

It's big news for OMGPOP, which was bought by Zynga in a multi-million dollar deal not too long ago. Draw Something has also seen a decline in users in the last few months, so it'll be interesting to see if the show will give the game a boost.

No word on when we can expect Draw Something to hit our TV screens, or even who will be on the show (presenting or otherwise). THR says Seacrest won't be the host, but offers no indication as to who might be up for the job.