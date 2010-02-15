Computer Engineer Barbie: Dual Monitors, Linux

About a month ago, Mattel, maker of all things Barbie, launched a campaign to decide Barbie's 125th career. I'm going to go ahead and pretend I only found out about this today and didn't encourage practically everyone I know to vote. Not even I am that lame. Ahem.

Anyway, the winner was News Anchor Barbie. However, Mattel says the Website was flooded with votes from women in the tech industry, and of course, pretty much every female software engineer on the planet. ChipChick cites Lauren Dougherty, director of Barbie marketing for Mattel, who says voting for Engineer Barbie became viral amongst female engineers; it was because this popular vote went to Computer Engineer Barbie, that Mattel couldn’t resist but to reward Barbie with a 126th career choice too.

Barbie and her dual monitor set-up with laptop (pink) running Linux, geeky binary t-shirt, smartphone, Bluetooth headset and of course, glasses, will hit the shelves Winter 2010. I've heard on the grapevine that you can pre-order so I'm currently trawling the Mattel store for the goods but I'm not having any luck so far.