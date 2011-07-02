These Aerodynamic Umbrellas Won't Fly Away

Have you ever found yourself in the middle of a brutal rainstorm with nothing but a flimsy umbrella to keep you safe? More than likely that umbrella got blown inside out, destroyed or flew away altogether thanks to the massive winds. Luckily for wind fearing folk worldwide, these innovative designers have created an aerodynamic solution called the Senz° umbrellas.

Designed to withstand the worst of weather conditions, the Senz° aspires to become unbreakable and never inverted. Evolving through several different sizes, shapes, colors and patterns, the senz° as utilized materials such as nylon, steel, and fiberglass. All models aspire to resist wind forces of up to 70 miles per hour. They may look a bit unconventional but the person with the Senz° in a heavy storm will be having the last laugh.