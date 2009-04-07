Touch Screen PSP 2 May Come by Holiday '09

Rumors continue to roll on about an updated PlayStation Portable, this time placing its release before Christmas.





Hardware refreshes and facelifts are common. Both the Nintendo DS and Sony PSP are on their third iterations, and now the word on the street is that a fourth from Sony is nearly upon us.



Pocket Gamer claims to have an inside source working on the device, which “will be far more similar to the iPhone than the current device.” While all three current PSP versions feature the same basic shape and layout, this upcoming one is said to have a sliding touch screen that will reveal the usual d-pad, buttons, and dual analog sticks.



Adding to Acclaim’s chief creative officer David Perry tweet regarding a UMD-less PSP2, the new handheld is said to rely on digital distribution. "I've been pounding on Sony for a long time to make the Playstation Portable relevant and not to let Apple stroll away with the portable game market," Perry said in late February. "Look at what Apple is doing now. Why are so many investors investing in Apple game development? Trying to pitch a PSP game to investors right now is brutal."



More details are to be revealed at this year’s E3 during June, Pocket Gamer believes, with a launch in time for the holiday season.