Touch Screen PSP 2 May Come by Holiday '09

Rumors continue to roll on about an updated PlayStation Portable, this time placing its release before Christmas.

Hardware refreshes and facelifts are common. Both the Nintendo DS and Sony PSP are on their third iterations, and now the word on the street is that a fourth from Sony is nearly upon us.

Pocket Gamer claims to have an inside source working on the device, which “will be far more similar to the iPhone than the current device.” While all three current PSP versions feature the same basic shape and layout, this upcoming one is said to have a sliding touch screen that will reveal the usual d-pad, buttons, and dual analog sticks.

Adding to Acclaim’s chief creative officer David Perry tweet regarding a UMD-less PSP2, the new handheld is said to rely on digital distribution. "I've been pounding on Sony for a long time to make the Playstation Portable relevant and not to let Apple stroll away with the portable game market," Perry said in late February. "Look at what Apple is doing now. Why are so many investors investing in Apple game development? Trying to pitch a PSP game to investors right now is brutal."

More details are to be revealed at this year’s E3 during June, Pocket Gamer believes, with a launch in time for the holiday season.

14 Comments
  • my_name_is_earl 08 April 2009 03:16
    Sold my PSP a while ago and just recently bought a DSi for some reason. Maybe just maybe this could convince me back to PSP platform. PSP game is so richly rendered but I guess the US have more "casual" gamer than hardcore. Casual could mean "I only have 20min to play", hardcore is the other away around "I have all the time in the world."
  • dunerunner 08 April 2009 03:28
    What ever happened to Gran Turismo PSP, now theres a system seller if ever I saw one.
  • rooket 08 April 2009 04:15
    PSP appears to be close to dead, look how many pages of games are being released on gamestop's site, like 3 pages compared to probably 10 pages of DS. All the good PSP games are coming out last in line. Yeah what happened to GT for PSP? I would play it for a whole 5 minutes but would be interesting to have.
  • 08 April 2009 04:52
    The ds games are 90% trash.
  • Grims 08 April 2009 04:54
    rooketPSP appears to be close to dead, look how many pages of games are being released on gamestop's site, like 3 pages compared to probably 10 pages of DS. All the good PSP games are coming out last in line. Yeah what happened to GT for PSP? I would play it for a whole 5 minutes but would be interesting to have.
    Hard to compare pages of games when DS is full of Hana Montana, and Barbie crap.
  • 08 April 2009 05:33
    This refresh might be EXACTLY what I was waiting for. Give me something fairly light with a great screen with nice battery life (at least 4 hours) for playing media and I would get one. I've been holding off because of UMD and the screen ghosting situation. If they coupled a media distribution system like steam, they would start churning huge monies (at least from me).
  • vider 08 April 2009 09:11
    I fully agree with Grims and nhthnttyhn!

    I have had a PSP for almost 2 years now (The Phatie) and a DS for almost 8 months now.

    The DS is more oriented towards the younger crowd (That's what Nintendo is all about, kids bring more money) and the PSP is for the more mature audience.

    I love the DS only for the fact that puzzle games are far more easy to play on it (It feels almost like using a PC mouse). I use my DS more often then my PSP (The DS holds the charge for a longer period of time before the battery drains out completely). It loads games faster then the PSP (A LOT faster). I adore the fact that all I have to do, when getting on the bus (Or when taking the metro) is just open the DS and start playing, once off the bus (or Metro) I close it and it can stay in a sleep mode for days.

    BUT the DS is very, very, very underpowered!

    Games that look amazing on the PSP, are UGLY on the DS. PSP can do much more than just load games (I can check my email account, listen to shoutcast radio stations, listen to my AAC/MP3 music, watch videos in H.264 format and more). If SONY succede in making a PSP 2 which is touch sensitive, with a builtin mic and a 1.3 MPixel camera. I would definitely ditch out my DS.
  • rooket 08 April 2009 10:01
    GrimsHard to compare pages of games when DS is full of Hana Montana, and Barbie crap.
    LMAO truth to that. I added a thumbs up for that comment.
  • nukemaster 08 April 2009 10:57
    rooketLMAO truth to that. I added a thumbs up for that comment.Too true. While there are good games...There are ALLLLOOOOTTTTT of junk games too.
  • Cmhone 08 April 2009 11:55
    It would be nice if it had a touch screen, but it would be even better if they got rid of that god-awful UMD
