6 Bare Metal Backup and Recovery Options

Norton Ghost 12.0

The first time you run the program, you see a set of basic backup and recovery options.

The first step in the backup wizard is to choose your backup type: complete system or selected files and folders.

Here, you select one or more drives to image.

When you create a new image, you indicate if it’s an independent standalone copy or if incremental images may be added to it later.

You must choose a target location for your drive image file (usually, a different drive than the one you’re imaging).

Now, you can select recovery point options. These include a name, a compression scheme, read-after-write verification, a maximum number of recovery point sets (three is the default value), whether or not you want the backup to be searchable, and whether or not that index should include system and temporary files.

This is where you select the options you want for your recovery point. For a bare metal recovery, we recommend verifying the recovery point after creation, and mentioning bare metal recovery in the description field.

Once again, you can either use the Ghost DVD, or a boot disc of your own making, to initiate bare metal recovery with Ghost. Once launched, the Ghost bare metal recovery environment appears to load a subset of the Vista OS (much like Sysprep does), and takes as long as two to three minutes to boot. Once the environment is up and running, however, it works pretty well, and is also nearly indistinguishable from the native Windows interface.