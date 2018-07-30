Samsung TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to Turn on Captions on Your Samsung TV

Captions for dialogue and content descriptions make it easier for everyone to enjoy shows and movies. Whether you want to understand an actor who mumbles or need captions because you're hearing impaired, written dialogue is an important option. Here's how to turn on and adjust the captions:

1. Open the Accessibility menu. While these features are intended primarily to help users who are hard of hearing or visually impaired, these settings may be useful for other people as well.

2. Adjust the caption settings. In the Accessibility settings, you will find a menu for caption settings. Here, you can turn the captions on and off simply by selecting the toggle next to the Caption option.

You can also use that same menu to adjust the caption mode or change the appearance of caption text. Options include letter size, font style, color of both text and background, and position on the screen.