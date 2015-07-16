How to Buy a OnePlus 2

It wasn't exactly the easiest thing in the world to get a OnePlus One smartphone last year. Clouded by a frustrating invite system, some customers were not happy with their experience. But OnePlus is doing something to change that — the company is revamping its invite system for the OnePlus 2, which is set to debut on July 27.

According to a OnePlus blog post, the new invite system will be more straightforward and lead to devices getting into the hands of customers faster. First, you won't have to scour forums or social media to find out when invites are available. OnePlus will have a reservation page on its website, where you can input your email. You will then be notified when your invite is ready.

After you purchase a OnePlus 2, your shareable invites should arrive faster than before. That means you can send those invites to any of your friends who might also want one of the newest handsets.

OnePlus' blog post also claims the company will have more inventory at launch, at least 30 to 50 times more than last year with the launch of the OnePlus One. Even though you don't need an invite now to purchase the original One, currently the 16GB version ($249) is sold out but the 64GB version ($299) is still available.

We already know quite a bit about the OnePlus 2: it will feature a Snapdragon 810 processor, a stainless steel design, an 8MP front-facing camera, a USB Type-C connection and OnePlus' own operating system called Oxygen OS. Check Tom's Guide on July 27 for our OnePlus 2 hands-on impressions and stay tuned for a full review.

