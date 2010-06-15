9 New Uses For Your Old iPhone

Portable Game Console

We’ve talked about portable game consoles in the past, but if there’s anything we’ve learned since last October, it’s that we’re more likely to play games on our iPhones rather than on Sony or Nintendo’s portable consoles. The simple fact is that wherever we go, we have our phones. The same doesn’t hold true for a dedicated game console.

Then again, using your phone as a game console is also problematic—we need our phones for making phone calls, not for playing games. Games are an excellent secondary function, but they rob our phones of battery life and generally interfere with work. Our kids also like to play on them and every parent knows how difficult it is to take the phone away. Not because of the guilt of taking a “toy” away, but because they won’t stay quiet enough for you to make the darned call.

Thankfully, iPhone games work across all versions of the iPhone and iPod Touch (except those that require a camera or microphone for the Touch), and any games you buy for your iPhone can be put on your older device free of charge. Some games may load and run a little slower on the first- or second-generation iPhone or iPod Touch, but compared to nothing, a dedicated portable game console with access to Apple’s App Store can be a lifesaver.

An added benefit of using an older iPhone/iPod Touch just for games is that it clears up space on your new phone for more current media. You won’t have to worry about keeping that game you don’t play anymore on your phone because it’ll always be on your older device instead.

For more adventurous users looking to play old-school console games, check the experiment page for more ways to make your old iPhone an even better portable game console.