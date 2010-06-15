9 New Uses For Your Old iPhone

Portable Game Console
We’ve talked about portable game consoles in the past, but if there’s anything we’ve learned since last October, it’s that we’re more likely to play games on our iPhones rather than on Sony or Nintendo’s portable consoles. The simple fact is that wherever we go, we have our phones. The same doesn’t hold true for a dedicated game console.
Then again, using your phone as a game console is also problematic—we need our phones for making phone calls, not for playing games. Games are an excellent secondary function, but they rob our phones of battery life and generally interfere with work. Our kids also like to play on them and every parent knows how difficult it is to take the phone away. Not because of the guilt of taking a “toy” away, but because they won’t stay quiet enough for you to make the darned call.
Thankfully, iPhone games work across all versions of the iPhone and iPod Touch (except those that require a camera or microphone for the Touch), and any games you buy for your iPhone can be put on your older device free of charge. Some games may load and run a little slower on the first- or second-generation iPhone or iPod Touch, but compared to nothing, a dedicated portable game console with access to Apple’s App Store can be a lifesaver.
An added benefit of using an older iPhone/iPod Touch just for games is that it clears up space on your new phone for more current media. You won’t have to worry about keeping that game you don’t play anymore on your phone because it’ll always be on your older device instead.
For more adventurous users looking to play old-school console games, check the experiment page for more ways to make your old iPhone an even better portable game console.
no paper weight or door stop?
This is a paid advertisement from the Church of Steve Jobs and the Macintosh Saints.
P.S. Expect your new hardware to be outdated in 6 months. Remember only those who stay true to Jobs and buy all the new products to be saved from eternal torment from the devil Bill Gates and his place of eternal anguish Microsoft.
Praise Jobs! Macllelujah!
Everything gets outdated in 6 months!
Same here. Still using a Samsung clamshell phone I bought for about $90 in 2006. It still works great, but I'm buying a smart phone finally this summer. I will keep the Samsung as a secondary phone for when I don't want to bring the bigger and more expensive smart phone (ie pubs etc.).
Technology in general once you buy something its pretty much outdated
Now your thinking the Apple way! Why do you think the all mighty Jobs does not want you to upgrade a Mac? The very thought of upgrading is silly you simply smash the old Mac and buy a new!
Jobs iBless you, Jobs ibless us all! iAmen
>_> I'm still using a Motorola SLVR L7e. Although, my Zune HD replaced everything a "Smartphone" would do without the bulk. On the plus side I like the fact I can drop my SLVR from my 2nd story balcony (everybody drops their phone at least once) and know that it will still work and not be broken nor expensive to fix/replace.