Nokia's Next Flagship Could Battle Note 8 Next Month

HMD Global, the company that is licensing the Nokia brand for its smartphone efforts, has plans to unveil its next flagship next month.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Venturebeat)

The company has started to send out invites for an August 16 event in London, according to The Verge, which obtained a copy of the invite. While HMD didn't say what it might have planned for the event, rumors have been swirling for months about its plans to unveil a new high-end smartphone that would compete with the likes of Apple's iPhone 8 and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8.

According to rumors, the Nokia 8, as it will be known, should run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor you'd find in the Galaxy S8 line, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. The device should also come with a dual-camera array, with each lens offering a 13-megapixel shooter. HMD is planning a 5.3-inch display and up to 6GB of RAM.

Interestingly, the Nokia 8 isn't expected to come with a design that mimics today's most popular -- and powerful -- smartphones. Rather than curved edges or a screen that entirely covers its face, the Nokia 8 could simply offer a traditional smartphone design with a chunky bezel both at the top and bottom. Whether that stunts its growth against handsets that have newer-age designs remains to be seen.

MORE: The Nokia 8 Could Be the iPhone Killer You Want

For its part, HMD Global has kept its plans for its next Nokia handset under wraps. But since the company started licensing the Nokia name with plans to bring it back to its past glory, the company has hinted that a flagship smartphone would be in the works. It would complement lower-end smartphones HMD has already announced under the Nokia brand.

For now, pricing and availability information on the Nokia 8 is hard to come by. However, since the device could take some component cues from pricey competitors, don't expect it to be all that cheap.

HMD is holding its Nokia 8 unveiling at 2:30 p.m. ET on August 16. Check back that day to get all the details.