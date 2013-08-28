Trending

Nintendo Announces 2DS for Playing 3DS Games in 2D

Nintendo's 3DS struggled upon introduction, prompting the Japanese console-maker to drop the price of the handheld in an effort to boost sales. Now the company is dropping the 3D aspect of the 3DS with a new device dubbed the 2DS.

Announced with a YouTube video, the 2DS is coming in October and allows gamers to play 3DS games in 2D. It's also compatible with regular DS games. Unlike previous 2D Nintendo DSes, the 2DS will not feature the same clamshell design. Instead, it's one slate-like device with two separate screens and a wedge form factor.  Of course, the fact that this DS doesn't fold means your screens and buttons won't be protected by the device itself during transport, so Nintendo will be selling a carry case (priced at $12.99) for the 2DS.

Priced at $129.99, the 2DS will be significantly cheaper than the regular 3DS, which costs $169.99. Though Nintendo didn't delve into the specifics of the 2DS hardware, the company does mention that the console sports "many of the same hardware features" of the 3DS as well as access to online and multiplayer functionality.

The 2DS will launch on October 12 in both red and blue, just in time for the big holiday shopping rush. Who is going to be buying the 2DS remains to be seen. Nintendo is pitching 2DS as an entry-level gaming device and the lack of hinge and omission of 3D could be just the thing to hook parents (after all, Nintendo did warn parents that the 3DS could be harmful to children's eyesight). Check out the video above for a proper look at the 2DS.

  • daxchunjae02 28 August 2013 16:45
    What about a 1DS so that they can continue to milk these crappy products like the corporate shill that you are? I mean really.. =(
  • brandonjclark 28 August 2013 16:51
    Why doesn't it fold?
  • captainnemojr 28 August 2013 16:55
    You can always turn 3D off on a 3DS...and it folds.
  • orbitron 28 August 2013 16:59
    That is ugly...
  • John Bauer 28 August 2013 17:00
    This thing doesn't look very... travel-ready, it's ugly too.
  • voiidwulf 28 August 2013 17:15
    I wish they would have just made a regular folding one without 3D.
  • MajinCry 28 August 2013 17:18
    On the other side, I am curious to see how this will play for yon emulators. Might be possible to get a 2DS emulator if the hardware is similar enough to the DS (Much like Dolphin with the Gamecube and Wii)
  • RedJaron 28 August 2013 19:22
    They already have a "2DS", it's a 3DS with the slider turned all the way down. The $40 difference is less impressive when you consider the cost of a case ( no folding, ) and less travel friendly size.
  • shikamaru31789 28 August 2013 19:32
    Wow, I like this. I haven't but a 3DS yet, so I'm going to get this instead. 3D gives me a headache, it's significantly cheaper than the 3DS, and I prefer the 1 piece design over the clamshell design, which looked quite flimsy at the hinges to me.
  • cozomel 28 August 2013 19:34
    And why does anybody still Nintendo? This a stupid idea, stop being cheap Nintendo and just drop the price of the 3DS to $129 and for goodness sake, add a second analog stick/pad
