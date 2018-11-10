Here's How to Get Your iPhone X Screen Fixed by Apple

If you bought an original iPhone X but have had to live with an unresponsive screen, Apple is ready to fix your problem for free.

Late yesterday (Nov. 9), Apple posted a support note confirming that the screens some of iPhone X models either aren't responsive to touch or may respond intermittently. In some instances, the iPhone screen acts as if it's been touched, even when it hasn't — a behavior dubbed "ghost touch" by some iPhone X users.

It's unclear how widespread the problem is, but an online search provides more than a few instances of iPhone X users complaining about the responsiveness of their iPhone X screens. That includes Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported on the issue yesterday and posted a video last year of his iPhone X screen woes.

Apple blames the problem on a component that may fail on the iPhone X's display module. The iPhone X, which was continued this year after Apple launched the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, is the only model affected, according to the company.

If you're affected by the problem Apple (or one of its authorized service providers) will fix your iPhone X for free. You can either make an appointment with a service provider or your local Apple Store, or you can contact Apple Support to find out about mailing in your phone for service. Apple says it will examine any iPhone to make sure its eligible for the free repair.

What if you've already paid to have your screen fixed? Apple says you should contact its support line about getting a refund.

The iPhone X's screen issue wasn't the only one acknowledge by Apple yesterday. The company also said that some 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pros have an issue that could result in data loss or drive failure. The issue affects MacBook Pros without a Touch Bar sold between June 2017 and June 2018.

You can check your MacBook Pro's serial number to see if your laptop is affected. If it is, Apple will repair the laptop, though you should do a full backup first.