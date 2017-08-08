iPhone 8 Not Delayed After All, Coming In These Colors

A well-connected analyst says that this year's iPhone models won't be delayed, despite earlier reports that said the iPhone 8 may not hit shelves until October or even November.

In addition, all three devices will reportedly be available in just three colors — and the once-popular rose gold isn't making the cut.





The report comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a reputation for scoops on Apple's upcoming iPhone moves. Kuo's latest research note, spotted by MacRumors, contends that Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 and its iPhone 7 updates all at once in September, with the three models shipping at the same time, too. The OLED-equipped iPhone 8 is expected to be in short supply for the rest of 2017, though.

Still, that's a lot more optimistic than other reports about the iPhone 8's release, as some analysts had been talking about the new phones not arriving until late in the year. Besides shortages of the OLED panels which will feature prominently in the new iPhone, some reports say that Apple engineers are struggling to perfect new features like wireless charging and face recognition.

The research note also says that Apple plans to release black, silver and gold versions of its iPhones this fall. What's more, those color schemes apply to all of Apple's iPhones — the rumored iPhone 8 as well as the more modest iPhone 7s and 7s Plus that are expected to debut alongside the new-look iPhone.

A trio of colors would be a bit of departure from Apple's current array of iPhones. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus debuted last year in black, jet black, silver, gold and rose gold versions. A [Product] Red model of each phone arrived in March.



Colors are notoriously hard for the rumor mill to nail down before a phone launch. Last year, rumors circulated about a blue iPhone 7 that never materialized.

Still, Kuo's strong track record for iPhone forecasts — he was among the first to peg wireless charging as a feature for this year's iPhones, and now that's widely expected to be added to Apple's phones — coupled with other leaks suggest Apple may limit the color scheme for the iPhone 8.

Kuo's report squares with a leak that MacRumors had found earlier on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo that showed the iPhone in black, silvery white and a gold color described as "champagne gold" even if it looks more copper in the leaked image.



While Apple doesn't comment on rumors about upcoming products, CEO Tim Cook didn't sound particularly fretful during a phone briefing last week with Wall Street analysts in which he talked enthusiastically (if non-specifically) about already-announced products such as iOS 10, macOS High Sierra and the HomePod speaker. "We can't wait to deliver all these innovations in the months to come," Cook said. "And we might even have more to share with you this fall."