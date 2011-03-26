Trending

iPad 2 Launches Internationally as iOS 4.3.1 Hits

Hitting fanatics around the world.

It was iPad 2 day two weeks ago for the U.S., and now Apple's second tablet is hitting 25 international markets today. Like they did the U.S., fans queued for hours, some even going overnight, to be among the first in their country to buy from Apple.

iPad 2 is now available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

As he does, Steve Jobs commented on how happy he is with the second iPad: “While competitors are still struggling to catch up with our first iPad, we’ve changed the game again with iPad 2. We’re experiencing amazing demand for iPad 2 in the US, and customers around the world have told us they can't wait to get their hands on it. We appreciate everyone’s patience and we are working hard to build enough iPads for everyone.”

Apple today also announced that all models of iPad 2 will be available in Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore and additional countries in April.

Released today is iOS 4.3.1, which Apple says contains the following fixes:

   1. Fixes an occasional graphics glitch on the 4th generation iPod touch

   2. Resolves bugs relating to activating and connecting to some cellular networks

   3. Fixes image flicker when using Apple Digital AV Adapter with some TVs

   4. Resolves an issue authenticating with some enterprise web services

What's not mentioned, however, is that 4.3.1 probably patches some jailbreaking holes. If you like to jailbreak your device, you should hold off for a bit.

  • Vladislaus 26 March 2011 01:51
    The iPad is really cheap. In my country it costs up to 800€, around 1130 US Dollars.
  • 26 March 2011 03:28
    Hmm... not buying it. Literally.
  • quixilver1 26 March 2011 08:59
    Notice they still have not included "fixed the daylight savings time bug".
  • eddieroolz 26 March 2011 09:52
    Lined up together with a friend who was buying a white 16GB WiFi model. Can't believve all the iSheeps out there.
  • chronicbint 26 March 2011 15:59
    iPad still the daddy. You would have to be an iTard to buy anything else at the moment.
  • proton9 26 March 2011 19:45
    piece of crap tbh.
  • mayankleoboy1 27 March 2011 10:24
    change fanatics to sheep
  • 28 March 2011 00:53
    Backlight Bleeding :(
  • bsbsbsbs 28 March 2011 06:42
    It should be called iPad 1.1

    10% better than the previous model.

  • ericburnby 28 March 2011 06:47
    bsbsbsbsIt should be called iPad 1.1 10% better than the previous model.Should be called the iPad 22.

    220% faster than the Xoom.
