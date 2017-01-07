Snowblind Gaming PC Packs Mesmerizing LCD on Side

Plenty of gaming desktops have translucent glass panels, but not many of them double as interactive LCD screens. That's what makes iBuyPower's Snowblind PC so jaw-dropping. This one-of-a-kind desktop packs a translucent monitor right into its case, which can display cool color patterns, pertinent system information or whatever else you want to show off while you game.

Key Specs and Features

Snowblind's see-through LCD side panel essentially operates as its own monitor, allowing you to play videos and display widgets right on the case itself. The demo unit I saw displayed some mesmerizing color effects, as well as rotating Intel and iBuyPower logos as well as widgets that displayed the time and the system's CPU usage. Plenty of potential here, practical or otherwise.

The unit I saw featured fully custom parts in an alluring frosty white finish, including a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card. Snowblind is very easy to pop open, should you need to replace any components.

The top of the machine features plenty of ports for plug-and-play gaming, including four USB 3.0 inputs as well as headphone and mic jacks.

Why You Should Care

While Snowblind seems aimed at folks who want a gaming PC that demands the attention of anyone in the room, it also offers up plenty of practical potential. For example, pro gamers can proudly display their team's logo while at a tournament, while folks without a spare monitor can use the LCD screen to keep track of their Twitch chat or system performance without having to close their game. And if you mainly just want a PC that oozes style, there's nothing that looks (or works) quite like the Snowblind.

Pricing and Availability

Snowblind is set to launch in February. The model we saw would run you $1,800, largely due to the custom high-end parts inside, though iBuyPower is working to come up with more wallet-friendly configurations. We look forward to spending more time with Snowblind and putting as much crazy content as possible on its translucent display, so stay tuned for our full review.