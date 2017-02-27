How to Choose What Eevee Will Evolve into in Pokemon Go

Eevee is one of the most beloved Pokémon not just because it’s cute and cuddly, but because it has the unique ability to evolve into one of several final forms with very different elemental affinities. In Pokémon Go, it may seem like random chance will determine whether your Eevee evolves into a Vaporean, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon or Umbreon. But upon further investigation, there’s an Easter egg that takes chance out of the equation, and it’s really easy to manage. Here’s how.

Before you start tampering with how your Eevee develop, make sure you have 25 Eevee candies so you can actually evolve your Eevee.

1. Open your list of Pokémon and select the Eevee you want to evolve.

2. Once you are in your Eevee’s bio screen, hit the pencil icon to rename your Eevee.

3. Enter in one of three names and hit OK. These names are what decide which Eevolution you will get.

If you want a Vaporeon , enter Rainer .

, enter . If you want a Flareon , enter Pyro .

, enter . If you want a Jolteon , enter Sparky .

, enter . If you want an Umbreon , enter Tamao .

, enter . If you want an Espeon, enter Sakura.

4. Proceed with evolving your Eevee as normal. You should get the exact Eevolution you wanted. (Sorry for the grayed out evolve icon, I ran out of Eevee candies after testing to make sure this method works.)

Note: For best results, give the game some time to register the name change. If you try to do it right away while you’re somewhere with bad reception or while the Pokeball loading icon is spinning, this trick might may not work.

That’s it — now you can take your new Eevoluion out on the town. By the way, for those who are undecided, Vaporeon is your best bet. Vaporeon is significantly stronger than Jolteon or Flareon at similar levels and is one of the best Pokémon in the game for taking down opposing gyms. Even in battles against a Jolteon, which holds a type advantage over Vaporeon (electric types are strong versus water), the Vaporeon will still win handily. After the update introducing Umbreon and Espeon, Espeon's stats are second only to Vaporeon, while Umbreon is on Jolteon and Flareon's level.