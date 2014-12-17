Hear Us Talk Games of the Year on Give Me Games!

You may have seen our picks for best games of 2014, but you haven't gotten to hear the impassioned arguments that went into creating that list — until now. We've released a special two-part episode of Give Me Games! in order to further explain why our 10 favorite titles of the year mean so much to us.

Featuring our full stable of gaming writers — Jill Scharr, Alex Cranz, Sherri Smith, Sam Rutherford, Marshall Honorof and myself — our end-of-year special answers the hard questions. What's so special about Dragon Age: Inquisition? How did Nintendo secure two out of 10 spots on our list? And how the heck did a humble indie game beat out a bunch of blockbusters to land at No. 1?

You can stream Give Me Games! (audio only) in the media player above. You can also download Part One and Part Two on iTunes, where you can subscribe to our feed.

Disagree with our selections? Tell us your games of the year in the comments below.

