How to Remove Browser Safeguard

BrowserSafeguard is a free Windows program that comes bundled with free video converters and media players. Though it claims to protect your PC from Web-based threats, this unwanted program changes your Web browser's home page and default search engine, then injects various ads. You may also see an icon in the system tray and "Browsersafeguard.exe" running in the Windows Task Manager.

You can remove BrowserSafeguard with Windows' own Programs and Features tool or by using free malware-removal tools such as CCleaner and AdwCleaner. (Malwarebytes Anti-Malware failed to detect BrowserSafeguard.)

How to remove BrowserSafeguard using Programs and Features

1. Open the Windows control panel. In Windows 7, Vista or XP, click the Start button at the bottom left of the screen and select Control Panel in the pop-up menu.

In Windows 8 or 8.1, hit the Windows key and "I" key at the same time and click Control Panel in the pop-up menu.

2. Click Uninstall a program at the bottom left of the following pop-up window.

3. Right-click BrowserSafeguard and click Uninstall.

4. Click Continue in the pop-up window that warns you against removing BrowserSafeguard.

How to remove BrowserSafeguard using AdwCleaner

1. Download and install AdwCleaner, as shown in a different article.

2. Run a scan.

3. Click Clean when finished to remove BrowserSafeguard as well as other PUPs.

4. Click OK in the dialogue box that warns you AdwCleaner will close other programs.

5. Click OK in the informational dialogue box.

6. Click OK to restart your PC.

How to remove BrowserSafeguard using CCleaner

1. Download and install CCleaner, as shown in our separate article.

2. Open CCleaner, click Tools and then Uninstall.

3. Select BrowserSafeguard, then click Run Uninstaller.

4. Click Continue in the pop-up window that warns you against removing BrowserSafeguard.

