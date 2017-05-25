Belkin WeMo Will Work With Apple HomeKit This Fall

While its smart home plugs and switches already work with Alexa, Google Home, Nest, and IFTTT, Belkin is expanding compatibility of its WeMo devices to Apple's HomeKit. This move means that WeMo's products will work with all of the major smart home platforms, but it comes with a few caveats.

First, integration with Apple's smart home platform won't arrive until this fall. Second, in order for current WeMo owners to take advantage of it, they'll have to purchase a HomeKit-enabled bridge, which will plug into an Ethernet port on your Wi-Fi router; Belkin has yet to announce its price or availability. Last, it will only work with WeMo's plugs and light switches, and not, for example, its smart lighting kit.

WeMo's line of smart home products is fairly small, but capable. It has three smart plugs (the $49 Insight, the $35 Mini, and the $39 Switch Smart), two light switches, and two security cameras, one of which, the Netcam HD+, is one of our top picks.

If you can't wait until the fall, you can currently link Alexa and WeMo using IFTTT; there are several applets which will enable you to turn off lights or switches using Amazon's voice assistant. Still, direct integration with Alexa will make the entire process smoother.