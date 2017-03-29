Apple watchOS 3.2 Is Here: What You Need to Know

Apple has officially launched watchOS 3.2 for the Apple Watch, with new features and capabilities, and possibly a deluge of handy new apps to come.





(Image credit: Apple)



For Apple Watch users, the update brings a Theater Mode to the smartwatch, which keeps the device silent and the screen dark unless you intentionally wake the device by interacting with it. You will be able to feel haptic feedback when you receive a notification, and can view notifications by tapping on your Watch screen or pressing the button or crown on the device.



The Apple Watch update also includes SiriKit, which lets users ask Siri to send messages, make payments, hail a car with a ridesharing app and more. Developers will also be able to use the Watch's integration with Siri to develop apps that take advantage of the watch's ability to track exercise, make calls and search photos, according to the company.



The new software will also be able to control audio playback once app developers take advantage of the watch's AVAudioPlayer. You'll be able to play audio content, adjust volume, fast forward, rewind and change the playback rate of what you're listening to. And when you're syncing your music playlists, you'll be able to see the sync progress on your paired iPhone.



The new OS also brings new security updates to the watch that address malware vulnerabilities.



To update your Watch with the latest watchOS, you'll have to make sure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS, have your Watch charged at least 50 percent and place it on its charger. Once that's done, keep your Watch close to your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app on your phone, tap My Watch, General and Software Update. You may be prompted to type in your passcode. Apple says it could take from a few minutes to an hour to install the update.