No, Siri Isn't Giving Hints About WWDC 2018

Some reports have suggested that Apple's Siri is revealing what the iPhone maker has planned for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote address. But that's not the case.



After seeing reports that Siri was giving hints to Apple's WWDC announcement, the folks over at 9to5Mac tested it out on their devices. They discovered that while Siri was indeed giving hints, it was actually saying the same things the virtual assistant said last year before WWDC 2017. And those hints pointed to Apple announcing its HomePod smart speaker, among other announcements.

When the site queried Siri about WWDC, it responded by saying it's going to "have a shiny new home." It was followed by Siri saying that the new home is "not really shiny, more meshy and matte." Queried again, Siri this time said that it was "getting a brand new voice." A third time, Siri said that the virtual assistant is "getting a lot smarter."

Reports soon surfaced, saying Siri was revealing Apple's plans. Some Apple watchers wondered what the "meshy and matte" device might be and thought about a new Siri voice. But they all missed something: that was all unveiled last year.

As 9to5Mac points out, Siri is delivering the same responses this year as it did last year after Apple held its WWDC keynote. The virtual personal assistant isn't actually predicting plans for the future, but instead offering a recap for what Apple discussed at last year's show. Siri is indeed living inside the HomePod, a meshy and matte device. Apple also unveiled a new Siri voice and said the virtual assistant was getting smarter.



If you really want Siri to tell you what Apple has planned for this year's keynote, you need to be more specific. Ask Siri to tell you about "WWDC 2018" and you'll find the virtual assistant telling you when the show kicks off and from where.

Of course, it would only make sense that the notoriously secretive Apple wouldn't want to reveal its plans through its virtual personal assistant. And it would also make sense that Apple would update its WWDC response after its keynote. Or maybe Siri's responses will change right after Apple sends out invites for the keynote.

Apple's WWDC keynote kicks off on June 4 from the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. As always, we'll be there to cover every last detail.