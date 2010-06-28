Trending

Microsoft: Hardcore Gamers Will Buy Kinect First

By

Microsoft's Ryan Moore seems to think hardcore gamers will be the first to buy Kinect this holiday season.

Let's see a show of hands from anyone who thought Microsoft showcased Kinect-based Xbox 360 titles for hardcore gamers at E3. Anyone? No?

Most of what we saw during the press conference was slated for the casual gamer: a virtual pet; a six-pack of sports games reminiscent of Wii Sports; another game pack that included white water rafting and an obstacle course; a dancing game and a few more. Although the brief glimpse at the unnamed Star Wars game looked serious enough, Kinect on a whole just didn't seem all that serious.

Yet Microsoft has this funny idea that hardcore gamers will be the first ones who lap up the Kinect device when it hits store shelves this holiday season. More specifically, that's what Microsoft's worldwide product marketing manager for Xbox Ryan Moore seems to think.

His theory? It may be based on gamers who will go out and buy the latest gaming product no matter what titles it will offer initially. If that is indeed the case, maybe he should have said hardcore gadget buyers instead of hardcore gamers--the former description seems more likely.

"We know we have to have a wide range of experiences, from things like the animals game you saw today to... to... games that are more geared towards the core," he said. "So I would expect a wide range of products to be released this holiday."

Last week Microsoft said that Kinect was more of an attempt to reel in consumers who wouldn't normally play the Xbox 360 such as a wife, sister, grandma or the grumpy neighbor next door. Kinect would, ideally, reach out to everyone while the controller-based products fed the appetites of the hardcore player.

As it stands now, Kinect will have fifteen games available on hand at launch. These include Zumba Fitness Party (Majesco), Kinect Joy Ride (Microsoft), The Biggest Loser: Ultimate Workout (THQ), Sonic Free Riders (SEGA), and more.

45 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dlux 29 June 2010 02:53
    Uh, yeah. Nope. Not jumping on this boat.
    Reply
  • LORD_ORION 29 June 2010 03:01
    Oh yeah? What about hardcore gamers with wives who have hot female friends? It is made of win to have a wii/wii fit in this situation, so I can see it being just as advantageous to have Kinect. (HAH! You cannot beat my Yoga scores... oh yeah? Do it!)
    Reply
  • killerchickens 29 June 2010 03:02
    I'm only thinking about buying one because of fable 3, but first I will have to see reviews
    Reply
  • hellwig 29 June 2010 03:03
    Just finished a 18-hour Gears of War session, now its time to play Pretty Dancing Fairy Princesses! Yeah, not gonna happen.

    For $150, is anyone really going to by Kinect before they see that killer title they want to play? That's a steep price for something that MIGHT be useful.

    People knock on the price of Wii controllers, but those work in ALL Wii games. You don't lose the investment in a second WiiMote because the new game you just bought doesn't use it. With Kinect, and its limited list of titles, its a lot of money to invest for little return at this particular time. If you think they'll release better titles in the future, might as well wait until they do.
    Reply
  • radddi 29 June 2010 03:06
    What I'm eagerly awaiting is what will happen to games, once this Kinect thing has been reverse engineered for the PC... Mmmmmm...
    Reply
  • DM0407 29 June 2010 03:18
    I think they meant "retarded gamers who lack understanding in the value of a dollar", not "hardcore".

    This makes consoles even less complicated and further dumbs down gameplay.
    Reply
  • bd26 29 June 2010 03:18
    Only took 4 years after the vision cam to try again.
    Atleast they have more than Totemball backing it.
    Reply
  • jimslaid2 29 June 2010 03:28
    If Microsuck is thinking about convincing people this thing is really cool, they are just plain stupid. Most people like controllers.
    Reply
  • badaxe2 29 June 2010 03:50
    Sony had camera based motion control technology ten years ago-
    http://www.gamesradar.com/ps3/playstation-3/news/playstation-move-we-saw-it-10-years-ago/a-20100622115147245088/g-20060314115917309058

    Not really seeing what's so revolutionary about Kinect. And how arrogant Microsoft's console division is getting thinking it's right up the hardcore gamer's alley.
    Reply
  • Regulas 29 June 2010 03:55
    Duh, did that take a over-rated college education to figure that bit of common sense out.
    Reply