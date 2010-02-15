Trending

Leaked Nexus One Update Addresses 3G Issues?

By

Nexus One users are still being hounded by 3G issues but is a leaked update the answer to their prayers?

A lot of Nexus One users have been complaining that 3G on the device is less than perfect. Google has already released one firmware update that the search engine said 'may help' with the problem but apparently there's another 3G-addressing update in the pipeline.

Engadget reports that there's a new non-over-the-air firmware update floating around, which includes yet another radio bump. No word on whether this update will see the light of day. According to Engadget it contains it includes Google Maps 3.4 but Google has already gone ahead moved to 4.0 for Buzz support.

Available on xda-developers via RapidShare. If you skip to the third page of the thread you can download just the radio update.

Any Nexus One owners care to give this one a shot?

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JohnnyLucky 16 February 2010 01:11
    I am not surprised that 3G is less than perfect. I am not surprised that companies are jamming more and more features of limited value and quality down users' throats.
    Reply
  • ausch30 16 February 2010 04:19
    Johnny, I just read your comment and I couldn't agree more. More and more, over the last several years, it feels like we're all just beta testers. Companies release semi-functional products and, thanks to the internet, can fix issues at their leisure.
    Reply
  • ausch30 16 February 2010 04:19
    Johnny, I just read your comment and I couldn't agree more. More and more, over the last several years, it feels like we're all just beta testers. Companies release semi-functional products and, thanks to the internet, can fix issues at their leisure.
    Reply
  • 16 February 2010 04:30
    Maybe I'm lucky or maybe I just live in a good area but I've had next to zero 3G issues with my N1 here in Dallas. LOVE my Google Phone =D
    Reply
  • bk420 17 February 2010 05:28
    Well, i just removed data from the N1 and went to the cheapest plan, instead of paying a ridiculous ETF. I'll wait for a better phone on a different network as far as it concerns me. The 3g is hardware problem that no firmware will fix in my case.

    As soon as anything/body touches the phone it just loses it's connectivity. It's annoying and I hate the overpriced Nexus Done.
    Reply
  • 07 March 2010 03:41
    what do you call then an iphone 3g/3gs at full price? Cheap? It's even more overpriced than the N1, dufuss!
    Reply