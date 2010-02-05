Trending

Top 5 Best Selling Games of 2009

Top Global Markets releases the top five best selling games of last year.

It's awards season and between the Grammys, the Oscars and the Golden Globes, both cinema and music are well represented. But what about our favorite form of entertainment? Don't video games get a nod this time of year? Of course they do! See the Spike TV VGA's here. But what about in terms of commercial success? Top Global Markets has released a list of the top five games of 2009.

It might not be an awards ceremony but it does offer a little recognition for the best selling titles of the year. Nintendo wiped the floor this year with games for the company's Wii console taking four of the titles. Hardly surprising when you consider the Wii is so wildly popular with the casual gaming market.

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 11.86 million units (8.82M US / 2.8M UK / 237.5K JP)
  2. Wii Sports Resort - - 7.57 million units
    (4.54M US / 1.49M UK / 1.54M JP)
  3. New Super Mario Bros. Wii - 7.41 million units
    (4.23M US / 687.3K UK / 2.49M JP)
  4. Wii Fit - - 5.80 million units
    (3.53M US / 968.3K UK / 1.3M JP)
  5. Wii Fit Plus - 5.44 million units
    (3.6M US / 1.25M UK / 588.3K JP)

MCV reports that the most recent Top Global Markets  most recent report (compiled by NPD, GfK Chart-Track and Enterbrain) shows that combined video game software unit sales across the world’s three largest games markets experienced a decline of 8 percent last year.

Japan suffered a 2 percent decline in software units (5 percent in console software and a 1 percent in portable game software), while the United States saw a 7 percent decline in software units, with a console and portable software decline of 7 and 8 percent. The UK was hit the hardest with a 14 percent decline and 6 percent and 25 percent in console and portable software.

Read more on the 2009 video game analysis here.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kobbra 05 February 2010 03:04
    Jane you should've added the amount of money that each one of those games made, besides their actual units sold. Let's face it we are shallow people: WE LOVE MONEYYYY!!!!
  • Jimmy22 05 February 2010 03:37
    Nintendo must be pleased with these results. 4/5 of the top games are Wii, impressive...

    Would have been nice to see some of the more graphically awesome game in the list.
  • au071 05 February 2010 03:38
    11.86 million? wow, that's really impressive.
  • thepetey 05 February 2010 03:55
    au07111.86 million? wow, that's really impressive.
    Yeeep. Activision Blizzard's Financials go crazy with the release of a Call of Duty, that and the Guitar Hero Series has made them Billions!
  • sicpric 05 February 2010 03:55
    Wow, Wii Fit AND Wii Fit plus? Eh, go Nintendo!
  • brett1042002 05 February 2010 04:02
    Amazing... CoD MW2 #1. I'm sure all the whiners/haters will chime in soon about this.
  • Computer_Lots 05 February 2010 04:04
    11.86 million is really impressive for a game that "everybody" was going to boycott because of DRM :)
  • wiinippongamer 05 February 2010 04:04
    last 4 are gay
  • 05 February 2010 04:09
    Wii Fit isn't a game. I wish they would put an asterik and include 2 more games to that list.
  • Jazzmain 05 February 2010 04:10
    What's not mentioned is the turn around time that a Nintendo product like Wii is either returned or sold to someone else because it's a disappointment.
