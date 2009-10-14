Trending

Internet Addiction Leaves Man Homeless

Writer Winston Ross said that Internet addiction ruined his brother's life.

There's a lot of talk about Internet addiction lately, and there has even been mention of Internet addiction bootcamps opening in both China and here in the States. But is Internet addiction actually real? Ask a name simply known as "Andrew" who now sleeps in a tent thanks to the problem.

This report on Newsweek, written by Winston Ross, opens with his visit to the ReSTART Internet Addiction Recovery Program center located in Fall City, Washington. He said that walking into one of the sessions was like walking into an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. When asking for a Wi-Fi connection, he felt as if he was asking for a single-malt Scotch.

But the real story here is about his 36-year-old homeless brother who, by the actions that led him to his present situation, proved to Ross that the problem is real. The brother, as previously stated, sleeps in a tent upon three mattresses set between a set of railroad tracks. To eat he uses food stamps to purchase microwaveable meals, or he heads to the local soup kitchen to catch a meal.

But for most of the day, he camps around a computer at the Oregon State University playing World of Warcraft, reading blogs, online news, and so much more. "He goes 'home' only when the lab closes," Ross said. "He's recently acquired a laptop, after much fundraising from sympathetic relatives, so he can now stay connected day and night, if he can find an open Wi-Fi hot spot."

