iPhone 4 FaceTime Video Sex Agencies Are Hiring

Apple is really excited about FaceTime, it's video conferencing software for iPhone 4; Steve Jobs even showed a clip at WWDC of all the different ways FaceTime can help you keep in touch with friends and family. However, it looks like others are looking beyond using the software for saying goodnight to your kids when you're away on business.
Business Insider reports (citing Clint Ecker) that video chat sex services are already recruiting FaceTime staff. An ad spotted on Craigslist is offering women a free iPhone 4 and a competitive salary to "talk to potential clients and chat with them and perform various acts as desired by clients."
They're looking to launch the service by the fall so if this is something you're interested in, you'll have to wait a while.
If you can't wait 'til October and none of your friends have an iPhone 4, you could always call Apple's FaceTime line (1-888-FaceTime) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The line is dedicated to iPhone 4 users who want to try out the FaceTime feature or learn more about it, but you never know what could happen if you talk real nice.
... just make sure you're not holding the iPhone wrong.
