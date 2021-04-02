Slidgo X8 electric scooter: Specs Max Speed: 19 mph

Range: 16-20 miles

Max Rider Weight: 250 pounds

Motor: 350W (700W peak)

Battery: 10.4Ah; 12.8Ah

Charging time: 4 hours

Wheel size: 10-inch, solid rubber

Size (unfolded): 43 x 17 x 47 inches

Size (folded): 43 x 17 x 18 inches

Weight: 30 pounds

Like toilet paper, dumbbells and desk chairs, electric scooters became a hot commodity during the pandemic. Personally, I craved one to get around to the outer reaches of my neighborhood without using mass transit. So, when I got the chance to write this Slidgo X8 electric scooter review, I jumped on it.

Getting one of the best electric scooters seemed like the best way to visit friends who live an hour away by foot. Now, on the Slidgo X8, it takes less than half that time to drop by for a socially-distanced hang. With the scooter, I can also hit the Trader Joe’s that’s three miles away and return with a backpack full of goodies. Or zip up the huge slope that leads to the nearby park, a hill I’ve never managed to completely climb on my bicycle.

The Slidgo X8 is exactly the kind of mid-range electric scooter, priced around $400-$700, that I was contemplating buying on my own. And after checking out the review model, I would recommend it to anyone looking for the same thing — here’s why.

Slidgo X8 electric scooter: Price and availability

The Slidgo X8 is available exclusively at Adorama’s website , bundled with two different batteries. The X8 with 10.4Ah battery is $499 and has a range of 16 miles, while the X8 with 12.8Ah batter y is $599 and has an extended range of 20 miles.

An extra 10.4Ah battery costs $179, while an extra 12.8Ah battery costs $279.

Slidgo X8 electric scooter: Design

The Slidgo X8 has a sleek, slim design that’s not too different from competitors in the mid-range electric scooter market, like the GoTrax XR Ultra or the Levy Electric Scooter . The X8 is almost a dupe of the latter, with a removable battery on the stem, accelerator push lever on the right handle and a squeeze brake and bell on the left handle. But the Levy has air-filled tires, while the X8 has solid 10-inch tires.

The X8 looks less elegant than our top pick for electric scooters, the Unagi Model One , and is heavier by four pounds. At 30 pounds, the Slidgo isn’t easy to carry and I certainly wouldn’t want to haul it several flights to a walk-up apartment on a daily basis.

The scooter comes almost fully assembled in the folded position. I did have to attach the handles and levers, but it took about five minutes using the manual. And set-up only requires an included Allan wrench.

The folding mechanism itself is simple. To fold, twist the ring at the bottom of the stem to unlock a lever, then flip the lever. Fold down the stem and press firmly into the rear fender. To unfold, press on the rear fender and raise the stem. Flip the lever, then twist the ring to lock it.

When unfolded, the X8 stands 47 inches tall; folded, it’s a compact 18 inches. The standing deck is narrow but wide enough at almost six inches wide, and the textured surface ensures you won’t slip. The Slidgo X8 is rated IP54 for dust and water resistance, though the manual states you shouldn’t ride in the rain. The scooter has two lights, a front headlight and a rear light that blinks when you brake. A sturdy kickstand allows the X8 to remain standing, hands-free.

The X8 can hold up to 250 pounds, which isn’t the heaviest load among electric scooters, but a decent number for a mid-range option.

The Slidgo X8 features a dual-braking system, a front brake controlled by a hand lever on the left handlebar and a foot brake on the back tire. Squeeze the former; step on the rear fender to activate the latter. The foot brake is the second best thing about the Slidgo X8.

But the scooter’s best feature is its removable battery. My review unit came with the extended 12.8Ah battery, which took about four hours to fully charge. Slidgo says the battery life is 20 hours, but that will really depend on which of the three modes you’re using (beginner, normal and sport),the kind of terrain (flat vs. hilly), and the weight of the rider. Since the battery is removable, you can easily get a spare one, charge it up and carry it around to extend your range even further.

I have two minor quibbles about the Slidgo X8 design. One is that there’s only one hook on the stem, which is used to lock down the scooter into folding position. It wasn’t deep enough to properly hold a tote bag and there’s no other option. And the other is that there isn’t much room in the handlebar area to attach a phone holder, so that I could keep my phone available to glance at (while stopped) for map and direction info.

Slidgo X8 electric scooter: Display and functions

The LED display on the Slidgo X8 is simple and minimal, showing speed, mode and battery level (up to five bars).

There are three modes — beginner, normal and sport — indicated by a little “D” icon. If it’s not there, you’re in beginner mode. If it’s lit up white, normal mode is on. And if it’s lit up red, you’re in sport mode. It’s easy to toggle through them using the function button, just above the power button.

Holding down the green accelerator for six seconds to activate cruise control (and the scooter will beep to let you know that it’s on).

Slidgo X8 electric scooter: Performance and range

The Slidgo X8 was a dream to use, with a decent amount of power to get me around my very hilly neighborhood. Caveat: I’m on the lighter side, so the 350W motor didn’t need to work quite as hard — YMMV. But still, I was able to accelerate up a steep hill using sport mode at 15 mph.

On a flat road surface, I managed to make it to 18 mph but didn’t hit the top speed. That was fine with me, since I live in a big city and I constantly have to start and stop at traffic lights while riding.

That’s not as fast as speed demons like the Apollo Explore, but that scooter also costs more than twice as much as the X8.

The manual states you shouldn’t ride it in the rain. I did take the X8 out in a very light drizzle and it worked perfectly fine. The solid 10-inch tires didn’t skid at all on damp roads, but I wouldn’t try riding through a heavier shower. I also held off on reviewing the X8 when I first got it as the temperatures were in the teens. Slidgo recommends an operating temperature between 14 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

I’ve ridden other electric scooters with pneumatic tires, which can cause a headache by getting punctures and flats. Solid tires don’t have as much of a problem with that, which is great when you’re riding on city roads bestrewn with glass, metal pieces and other debris. But solid tires also don’t provide the cushioning as air-filled tires. I definitely felt my bones rattled by all the potholes, bumps and uneven spots on my local roads. The ride was much smoother and pleasant on freshly paved paths in parks and greenways.

Braking was smooth, though I was surprised to find I preferred using the rear brake. From bicycling, I’m used to squeezing a brake, yet the back brake felt a little more easier to control. I could either lightly step on the back fender or press more firmly down on it. I often used a combination of both, and I never felt in danger of a hard stop that might throw me forward.

Battery life was excellent. After fully charging, I took the X8 on several hilly rides totaling about 12 miles and the LED display still showed three bars. When the pandemic has eased up and it’s safe to go back to our office, I may test the X8’s stamina on a round-trip commute, about 15 miles total, and see if the battery lasts enough to get me home at the end of the day.

Slidgo X8 electric scooter review: Verdict

As I said at the top of this review, I had already been considering buying a mid-range electric scooter on my own before receiving the Slidgo X8. In fact, I did buy one and it turned out to be a lemon out of the box, so I had to return it (I won’t name the brand).

Then, I got the opportunity to review the X8 and it turned out to fit all my needs: under $1,000, easy to assemble and use, powerful enough to get me up steep hills and outfitted with a battery that could last long enough for my work commute when that restarts.

The Slidgo X8 is a neat, tidy electric scooter that looks nice and rides well. It may not be the fastest electric scooter in the market, but then again, it’s also much more affordable than the high-end brands. Nearly identical to the Levy Plus , the X8 has a replaceable battery that’s immensely helpful if you require a scooter with more stamina (but you also don’t need to spend extra money on an additional unit if you don’t). And the solid tires are great if you’re worried about flats, even if they make rides a bit bumpier at times.

If you’re like me, and want a “starter” scooter to get around locally, then the Slidgo X8 just might be the perfect fit.