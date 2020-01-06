Samsung’s rotating Sero TV puts a 43-inch smart phone in your living room

The rotating Samsung Sero flips to resemble your smart phone, targeting millennials and Gen Zers who prefer social video.

Samsung's latest lifestyle TV more than just a statement piece. The Samsung Sero rotates. Yes, rotates. As in, you can watch content in landscape and portrait orientations from this wild entertainment set.

Highlighted at CES 2020, the Sero is the first TV designed with mobile users in mind. When I saw it, my first question was how many Gen Zers would lose their minds over using this set to watch TikTok videos all day. But as I toyed with the dynamic device, I wondering if an always-on, mobile mirroring TV could be the future of entertainment.

Samsung didn’t share specifics about the Sero’s price and availability other than it’s coming sometime this year. I got to go hands-on with the Samsung Sero at CES 2020 to see what to expect when the twisting TV launches.

Samsung Sero design

The Samsung Sero reminds me of the workout Mirror, except propped on a kickstand. In portrait mode, you can use it to watch social media videos in their vertical configurations. Flip it 90 degrees to watch in landscape orientation as you would a traditional TV.

(Image credit: Future)

The forward-facing speakers sit below the display, while the leg on the back helps it stand. The Sero’s base and bezels both have a matte black finish.

Samsung Sero display and performance

Samsung Sero 43-inch quatom dot display felt like an afterthought as I watched it swivel between orientations. The Sero isn’t designed to be a centric entertainment set, like Samsung’s new QLED 8K TVs. It’s more a fashion statement, if you will.

(Image credit: Future)

When you’re not watching anything, Samsung Sero’s always-on display doubles as a photo gallery or massive digital clock. And when you’re using it for music, the Sero provides a music wall with transformative graphics that match your tune.

The Sero’s audio underwhelmed during my initial impressions, failing to deliver a rich audio experience in a crowded showroom. We’ll need to spend more time with its 4.1 channel, 60-Watt speakers in a more controlled environment.

Samsung Sero mirrors Android, iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

When your phone is paired, the Sero becomes an extension of your screen. While it’s most seamless with a Samsung phone, iPhone users can use AirPlay to reflect their screens on the Sero.

In my hands-on demo, the Sero responded well to the paired phone’s actions. As I flipped the phone’s orientation to launch a YouTube video, the Sero moved from portrait to landscape within a few seconds.

Outlook

Until we can get the Samsung Sero in our labs, it’s difficult to judge its performance and sound. But from a conceptual standpoint, the Sero speaks to the larger trend of traditional entertainment devices embracing the younger generations love of everything mobile.

