Xbox Series X and Series S UK pre-order guide: Microsoft, Amazon, Game, Currys, and more

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both launching worldwide on November 10, just two days before the PS5’s November 12 launch. And now U.K. pre-orders are now live.
At £449 the Xbox Series X offers the most powerful next-generation console. But at £249 the Xbox Series S is a good bit cheaper and nearly half the price. Which one captures the most attention has yet to be seen.
But it's likely there'll be a bit of a rush to secure Microsoft's next-generation consoles much like there was with the PS5 and its Digital Edition. So we’ve rounded up the main U.K. retailers that are offering pre-orders of the new Xbox consoles to give you a one-stop-shop to secure one of Microsoft’s new consoles.
Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now (checked every 15 minutes)
Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Microsoft
Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Microsoft
It'll come as no surprise that Microsoft has the Xbox Series X up for pre-order on its own site. It also has a pre-order page for the Xbox Series S. View Deal
Xbox Series X pre-orders at Amazon UK
Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon UK
Amazon has a pre-order page for the Xbox Series X. It's also got a lot a Xbox Game Pass vouchers on sale to go with your next-gen console. View Deal
Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Game
Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Game
Game has a landing page for pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. View Deal
Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Currys
Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Currys
Unsurprisingly, Curry's has pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. View Deal
Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Argos
Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Argos
Over at Argos there's a pre-order landing page for both Xbox consoles. View Deal
Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Smyths
Xbox Series X and Series S: pre-order at Smyths from £249
Smyths has pre-orders for the Xbox Series X at £449 and the Xbox Series S at £249. But it also has a page to sign up to Xbox All Access, which will offer you either of the Xbox consoles and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from £20.99 a month for 24 months. View Deal
Xbox Series X pre-orders at ShopTo
Xbox Series X: £449.85 at ShopTo
ShopTo is offering pre-orders for the Xbox Series X. Currently, no Xbox Series S seems to be up for pre-order. View Deal
Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders at Very
Xbox Series X and Series S: from £249 at Very.co.uk
Like many other online retailers, Very has pre-order for both the Xbox consoles. View Deal
Xbox Series X pre-orders at Box
Xbox Series X: pre-order at Box.co.uk
Box has a pre-order page for the Xbox Series X, but no Series S is available. View Deal
Xbox Series X pre-orders at Simply Games
Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Simply Games
Simply Games has the Xbox Series X up for pre-order. But there's no Xbox Series S around. View Deal
If you end up struggling to find a pre-order for the Xbox Series X or Series S, then as disappointing as that might seem, we expect more retailers to offer pre-orders.
If you've changed your mind about getting an Xbox machine, then the PS5 is also up for pre-order in the U.K.