Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group C game for free

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 game starts today (Thursday, June 17) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream should make for fascinating viewing, with both teams needing a win to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the next round.

The two teams lost their opening games, against Netherlands and Austria respectively, so a defeat here would leave them pointless with just one more Group C match to go. Given that this game likely represents both sides' best chance of a victory, it really is a must-win fixture.

Ukraine look to be best placed to take the victory, having battled back from two goals down against the hotly tipped Dutch to draw level in the closing minutes, only to then concede an agonising third goal with just five minutes left.

That said, North Macedonia were level with Austria until 12 minutes before the end of their game, when two quick goals finished them off.

That leaves the scene nicely set for the game today (Thursday, June 17), which kicks off at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT). You can watch the whole thing live, and for free, wherever you are, so here's how to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream at Euro 2020.

How to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream for free

The Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and this also means you can also watch it for free anywhere else in the world.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage from another country by using one of the best VPN services.

The Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream, for instance, is available for free on the ITV Hub — just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch the channel.

How to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream on ESPN. If you already have it as part of your cable package, you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT.

Already cut the cord? No problem: you could use Sling TV instead. The Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. What's more, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a bit more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in right now. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested loads of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. BST, with pre-game analysis and commentary starting at 1 p.m. if you want to get in the mood beforehand.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch a Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

