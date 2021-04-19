iPad deals knock $100 off ahead of Apple event

We're less than a day away from the Apple Spring Loaded event. That means retailers are offering some of the best iPad deals we've seen this year.

Amazon, for instance, has the 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $559. That's $40 off and just $20 shy of its all-time price low. However, you'll get the most bang for your buck with the iPad Pros. Both models are from $69 to $100 off and at their lowest price of 2021.

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's now $20 shy of its all-time price low.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

Need a tablet you can push to the limit? Then you'll want the 11-inch iPad Pro by your side. Not only does it tear through work with Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, but its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology) offers super smooth visuals. It's now at its lowest price of 2021.

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro packs an unbeatable A12Z Bionic CPU, dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras, 7MP front camera, and a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Amazon has it on sale for $929, which is an all-time low for this model.

12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2020): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Need more storage space? The 256GB model is now on sale for $999. That's a generous $100 off and one of the best iPad deals we've seen for this larger capacity model.

The iPad Air 2020 takes our favorite iPad Pro features and puts them in a slightly more affordable tablet. In our iPad Air (2020) review, we found that Apple has upgraded the Air's display in a serious way. It now has the thinner bezels once only available in the iPad Pro. It's also got the blazing fast A14 Bionic CPU seen in the iPhone 12.

If you want unparalleled power — and the largest screen possible — you'll want to step up to the iPad Pro line. In our iPad Pro 12.9 review, we found the tablet's brilliant display, new and improved cursor control, and 10 hour battery life impressive.

