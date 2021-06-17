Sweden vs Slovakia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group E game for free

Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 game starts today (Friday, June 18) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Sweden vs Slovakia live stream is the first of Group E's second batch of games, and it's a vital one for both teams.

Slovakia currently sit atop their group after beating Poland in their first game, but still have to play Spain after this. Sweden, meanwhile, only have 1 point on the board, but have already got their game against Spain out of the way.

The upshot is that Slovakia's qualifying chances may well hinge on this game: win it and they'll be through; lose and they'd most likely have to beat Spain in their final game.

Not that Sweden are under much less pressure, of course — at Euro 2020, almost every game is important.

So, who'll come out on top here? Well any team boasting the mercurial magician Marek Hamsik always has a chance, and Slovakia did look impressive against Poland. But Sweden have strength in depth, if no real stars, and their high FIFA ranking of 18 shows that they're no pushovers.

We'll find out what happens very soon: The Sweden vs Slovakia live stream kicks off today (Friday, June 18) at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT) and you can watch it for free, wherever you are.

How to watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream for free

Some countries around the world are fortunate enough to have free-to-air coverage of Euro 2020, and that's good news for you wherever you happen to be.

By using one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you don't happen to be there right now — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence, of course.

Fancy giving it a go? You'll find the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online.

How to watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. As a result, you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service.

How to watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream on ESPN, so if you get that channel as part of a cable package you'll be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT.

If you've cut the cord, you could look at other options including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Fubo.TV is another possibility. Though more expensive than Sling, at $65 per month, it offers 117+ channels, once again including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. right now, you can still watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN.

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them.

How to watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to all 51 Euro 2020 games and the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream is one of those that you can watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. BST, but tune in from 1:45 p.m. for all the pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Sweden vs Slovakia live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, Optus Sport has the rights to Euro 2020, which means Aussies can watch the Sweden vs Slovakia live stream via its mobile and tablet apps, or on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

