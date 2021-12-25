Nets vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA Christmas Day game online

Nets vs Lakers start time, channel The Nets vs Lakers live stream will begin today (Dec. 25) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Nets vs Lakers live stream is going to be a Christmas Day NBA game featuring a likely-seriously depleted roster flying to Los Angeles. And in the other meta-level of this NBA live stream , we'll be watching the christening of the newly-renamed Crypto.com Arena, as the Staples Center name is no more after Friday (Dec. 24).

So, let's start with the good news for the Brooklyn squad. James Harden has cleared the NBA's health and protocols. As have Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter. And that's all the good news.

The Nets currently have a whopping 10 players in Covid-19 protocols, as LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Johnson and Day'Ron Sharpe have just been joined by rookies David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Cameron Thomas.

Across the court, Los Angeles has some minor good news. 12 points separate LeBron James from Kobe Bryant on the NBA's all-time scoring list ... for Christmas Day. It's expected he'll pass that. Bryant achieved his 395 points across 16 Christmas games, and this will be LeBron's 16th. James, though, also earned controversy points, by sharing a meme comparing the common cold, the flu and Covid-19 to the three Spider-Men pointing at each other, with the caption "Help me out folks." He certainly needs help on this one.

How to avoid Nets vs Lakers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Nets vs Lakers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nets vs Lakers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (December 25).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But while we love Fubo for a lot of sports, it doesn't have TNT, which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Nets vs Lakers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans don't get every NBA game, but Sky Sports has this one! The Nets vs Lakers game is on Sky Sports Mix starting at ... oh boy ... 1 a.m. GMT.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Nets vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Nets vs Lakers live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.